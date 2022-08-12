IDC Technologies felicitates meritorious girl students

The meritorious girl students, studying in government schools of Noida from classes 1 to 12, were felicitated in an event on Wednesday. The event to felicitate the students was IDC Technologies.

The IDC has provided government schools in Lucknow and Noida with basic facilities like stationery, text books, modern software and hardware for computer labs, firm's CEO Prateek Gattani said.

The felicitation ceremony was presided over by Mr. Ashu Jain, Mr. Ganesh Chandra Jha.

The dignitories felicitated Sulekha, a student of Government School, Sector-12, Noida. Meritorious girls of Primary School Kurshi Road and Rajauli Lucknow were also awarded.



Prateek Gattani also motivated the girls to move forward. A total of 75 female students were selected for the IDC Meritorious Student Awards in Noida and Lucknow. The female students were honored with certificates of encouragement and gift hampers.



Centering on the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign being run by the government, IDC Technologies is always ready to advance the needy and deserving girl students and will continue to work selflessly in building an educated society.