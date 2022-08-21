NewsDiscoveries
Seeking to boost your liver health? This Planet Ayurveda Churna might help you

The kind of lifestyle we live today has only resulted in deteriorating health. The stress and anxiety levels due to a haphazard lifestyle have worsened people's lives, leading to many underlying health issues.

Seeking to boost your liver health? This Planet Ayurveda Churna might help you

The kind of lifestyle we live today has only resulted in deteriorating health. The stress and anxiety levels due to a haphazard lifestyle have worsened people's lives, leading to many underlying health issues. If not now, when shall people act and take necessary actions to combat such issues and lead a much healthier and happier life by taking utmost care of their health? So many brands and businesses have emerged in the wellness and health niche, offering products that can act as a one-stop solution to issues like liver ailments. One such product is Planet Ayurveda's Yakrit Plihantak Churna. 

The company says it's a one-of-a-kind product for liver detox - that helps is tackling liver disorders, hormonal imbalances, Pitta disorders, Constipation, Liver Cirrhosis & Fatty Liver, enhances Sluggish Liver, and maintains SGOT/SGPT Levels. 

The founder, MD, and CEO, Dr Vikram Chauhan, explains that the liver stands as one of the most important organs of the human body, which acts like a filter to remove harmful toxins from the body. However, he also highlights how the deterioration of liver health can be attributed to the stressful lifestyle that people today live and the over intake of alcohol, intake of junk and unhealthy food, and even several viral infections that lead to many minor and major liver ailments and issues.

Chauhan has come up with the new product with an aim to serve people with products to combat such ailments and bring about a positive change in their lives.

