Three days show Gartex Texprocess 2022 winds up with the massive success



Making a grand opening in its northern base, Gartex Texprocess India New Delhi 2022 was inaugurated eminent dignitaries including Shri Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary - Ministry of Textiles, Government of India and Mr Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India. As a high-value business platform, the trade fair hosted 200 plus exhibitors with over 1,000 products and machinery from varied sectors.

Opening doors to innovative product showcases and opportunity to engage with more than 200 companies from garment and textile machinery, fabrics, accessories, and allied industries, the seventh edition of Gartex Texprocess India winds up with the massive success

Addressing the industry post-inauguration, Shri Upendra Prasad Singh (IAS), Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, stated: “The Indian government is working towards upscaling size and scale of textile industry through policies such as the mega textile park which is aimed at solving the problem of fragmented value chain as well as size and scale. Sustainability and circularity in the textile ecosystem also needs to be developed. We are also focusing on incentivising textile machine manufacturing to encourage foreign manufacturers to build textile machinery within India.”

Also part of the inauguration panel, Shri Hasmukh Patel, Member of Parliament & Textile Consultative Committee acknowledged Gartex Texprocess India as a crucial contributor to the growth vision of the Indian textile and garment industry: “The Indian Textile and Garment Industry aspires to augment its exports within the next ten years and a platform like Gartex Texprocess India will play the role of an enabler in this ambitious journey. I am optimistic this exhibition will continue to accentuate the best manufacturing techniques in the industry and empower our local manufacturers to meet international benchmarks of quality and quantity that are required for exports.”

A legendary veteran of the Indian fashion industry – Mr Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), who was also part of the inauguration panel, stated: “The need of the hour is innovation. The collaboration between textile, garment and screen printing verticals will make Gartex Texprocess India even more successful and help companies showcase their new developments and capabilities before customers.”

Following a successful commencement of Gartex Texprocess India New Delhi 2022, the organisers – MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt India shared a joint statement: “Gartex Texprocess India has experienced 42% growth in exhibitor participation in this edition. We would like to extend our utmost gratitude to the Ministry of Textiles for their strong support as well as our partners and supporting associations for their continued co-operation.”

Collocated alongside Denim Show, Fabrics & Trims Show and Screen Print India, Gartex Texprocess India New Delhi 2022 displayed over 1,000 products and manufacturing technologies in garment and textile, denim, fabrics and screen printing,

Demonstrated India’s growing prowess in quality denim production, the Denim Show had featured top 25 denim mills bringing their latest denim products at the show, along with top denim manufacturers such as: Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Raymond UCO Denim Ltd, LNJ Denim, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, Kanchan Group and my others.

In association with FABEXA, Fabrics & Trims Show has converged around 70 Gujarat-based fabric manufacturers under a special pavilion to demonstrate the region’s local expertise in fabric, cotton and natural based fabrics. The exhibition is also set to host over 200 fabrics sourcing representatives during the remaining show days.

The organisers has also hosted an exclusive knowledge forum to impart in-depth insights on interesting industry topics, such as ‘impact of content creation’, ‘trends AW 2023’, ‘reducing audit fatigue through SLCP’, and ‘Fashion Forward – Challenges, strategies and opportunities.’

Supported by the Ministry of Textiles as well as chief industry associations and trade bodies like The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), Denim Manufacturers Association (DMA), Maskati Cloth Mahajan, Retailers Association of India (RAI) and the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Gartex Texprocess India New Delhi lends itself to be a highly productive and opportune platform to source the best manufacturing machineries and engage with top industry players throughout its two remaining days.