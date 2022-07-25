Chennai: Srimaan Ramachandra Raja, the chairman of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Tamil Nadu State, has urged the revival of Road Safety Patrol (RSP) teams at colleges and encouraged team members to assist traffic police in the morning and evening hours.

At the Madras Christian College in Chennai, where the RSP unit was inaugurated, Srimaan distributed postcards to 30 students and asked them to record the number of vehicles breaking traffic laws and report them to the local police station.

"Every student has talent. Parents and teachers should assist them in realizing their potential. Honesty and decency should always be upheld by students. Goals should be set, and they should strive diligently to achieve them," said NSUI Chairman, Srimaan Ramachandra Raja.

He examined the RSP unit parade and gave the team members their badges." RSP team members will learn about traffic laws and regulations from traffic wardens and traffic police personnel," he said. Additionally, Srimaan advised students to urge parents to wear seat belts and helmets.