Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla: From A Village Boy To Owning His Own Hospital

A neurosurgeon, Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla did his MBBS from Andhra Medical College.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 09:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
It's often said that success is stumbling from failure to failure without bowing down to the failure. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla's story is one such inspiring tale. Dr Rao was born in Dronadula in the Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh. Raised in an agricultural family, he pursued education, overcoming distances to access primary schooling. 

A neurosurgeon, Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla did his MBBS from Andhra Medical College. After graduating with an MBBS, his quest for knowledge took him to the prestigious Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, where he specialized in Neurosurgery. He underwent several subspecialised training in the USA as well. Dr Rao initially worked as resident and Chief Neurosurgeon and later founded Dr. Rao's Hospital. The hospital's commitment to providing free surgeries, consultations, and medical camps for the underprivileged has transformed countless lives.

Dr. Rao's Hospital set up its healing tent in the remote corners of Andhra Pradesh. Monthly camps in places like Paderu, Araku, Dornala, and the Nallamala forest became a lifeline for those who had never known the warmth of healthcare.

