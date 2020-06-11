Drunk driver, who ran over his stepmother three times in a row at wedding in UK, jailed for six years

LONDON: A 37-year-old man who was arrested for running over his stepmother, Kathryn Ashman, three times in a row at a hotel car parking following a fight at a family wedding in August last year, has been jailed for six years.

Ben Ashman was reportedly drunk at the time of committing the crime. He has now been jailed for six years by the Newcastle Crown Court.

According to Daily Mail report, around midnight, Ben Ashman drove his Vauxhall Grandland at guests at his stepbrother's wedding after his girlfriend, Shea Redhead, complained that someone was looking at her that made her uncomfortable.

After that Ben Ashman got embroiled into a bitter fight with the guests and, in a fit of rage, drove his Vauxhall Grandland over his stepmother Kathryn Ashman three times in a row.

Prosecution told the Newcastle Crown Court that Ashman had been boozing on his stepbrother’s wedding when he knocked Kathryn Ashman down, reversed over her, then pulled forward with her stuck under the car.

Ashman’s girlfriend grappled with his stepmother, who had been disturbed by the commotion and came out of her hotel room in her nightgown.

She suffered a fractured eye socket and six broken ribs - and was left covered in blood.

A witness saw the defendant grab his Ashman and say: “If you touch my lass again, I'll f****** kill you.”

The court was told that Ashman left Bowburn Hotel in Durham after others broke up the fight, but he got into a further fight with his stepbrother Kyle.

Ashman was originally charged with attempted murder for the injuries he caused to Kathryn Ashman, but the charge was later reduced when the prosecution accepted that running her over was unintentional.

During the trial, Ashman admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, common assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to his stepbrother, dangerous driving and criminal damage.