1 In 4 Indian Gen Z More Inclined Towards New-Age Job Fields; 43% Ready To Give Up Work-Life Balance: Study

New Delhi: 43 percent respondents in India and 46 percent globally are willing to give up work-life balance to succeed in their career, a study has found. Gen Z usually refers to those born between 1995 and 2010.

iQOO, a sub-smartphone brand of the vivo group has released its first Global Quest Report 2024 with CyberMedia Research (CMR) on the Gen Z traits and trends on dreams, career, and aspirations.

The study found that 1 out of 4 Indian respondents are more inclined towards new-age job fields like content creation, data analysis, AI, and cybersecurity while only 9% of Indian Gen Zs want to pursue entrepreneurship as they seek stability and security in work life.

"Only 9 percent of Indian Gen Zs want to pursue entrepreneurship as they seek stability and security in work life. 8 out 10 (80 percent) Gen Zs in India believe gender disparity is the biggest hurdle in their quest for success. 2X of women feel gender affects the pursuit of their dreams compared to men," it said

The Quest Report 2024 encapsulates insights from 6,700 respondents, aged between 20-24 years, 7 countries- India, United States of America, United Kingdom, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

It found that 73 percent of the Indian respondents believe that gap year can help them pursue their dreams and aspirations. 46% feel financial constraints as a barrier to pursue their choice of career. However, over 90% are confident in achieving their dream despite the barrier.

Recent debate on work-life balance due to deliberation on 14-hour work day & 70-hour workweek have stirred conversations amongst the Gen Z.

"65% see failure as a learning opportunity, and 60% believe it pushes them towards their dreams. 45% of Questers said that they would take up higher studies to support their quest while 32% believe they should take up relevant jobs to support their dreams," the study found.

49 percent of the Indians believe mentorship by experts is a powerful tool to support their aspirations.