14 crore informal workers registered on e-Shram portal

New Delhi: Over 14 crore people have got registered on e-Shram portal, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday."In just about 4 months, 14 crore crossed...Kudos to all those who made it possible," Yadav said in a tweet.

According to the minister, 14,02,92,825 e-Shram cards have been issued. This is nearly one-third of the total workforce in informal sector in India. On August 26, 2021, the government launched the e-Shram portal (www.eshram.gov.in) for creating a national database of unorganised workers.

It includes construction workers, migrant workers, gig workers and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers, etc.

According to an official statement released earlier this month, e-Shram portal seeded with Aadhaar will be used to "deliver all the social security benefits of the central and state governments for the unorganised workers."

