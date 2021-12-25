हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
eSHRAM portal

14 crore informal workers registered on e-Shram portal

 It includes construction workers, migrant workers, gig workers and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers, etc.

New Delhi: Over 14 crore people have got registered on e-Shram portal, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday."In just about 4 months, 14 crore crossed...Kudos to all those who made it possible," Yadav said in a tweet.

 According to the minister, 14,02,92,825 e-Shram cards have been issued. This is nearly one-third of the total workforce in informal sector in India. On August 26, 2021, the government launched the e-Shram portal (www.eshram.gov.in) for creating a national database of unorganised workers.

According to an official statement released earlier this month, e-Shram portal seeded with Aadhaar will be used to "deliver all the social security benefits of the central and state governments for the unorganised workers."

