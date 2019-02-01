हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Interim Budget 2019

15.56 lakh loans worth Rs 7.23 lakh crore sanctioned under Mudra scheme: FM

Goyal said that through Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, over 1 crore youth are being trained to help them earn a livelihood.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government has sanctioned 15.56 lakh loans amounting Rs 7.23 lakh crore under the Mudra scheme of which an overwhelming majority were woman beneficiaries.

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said that through Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, over 1 crore youth are being trained to help them earn a livelihood.

“Youth power has been harnessed through Self-employment Schemes including MUDRA, Start-up India and Stand-up India. With job seekers becoming job creators, India has become the world’s second largest start-up hub. The Government is proud of the hard work and innovative ideas of our youth,” he added.

Goyal said that in order to take the benefits of Artificial Intelligence and related technologies to the people, a National Programme on 'Artificial Intelligence' has been envisaged by the Government.

This would be catalysed by the establishment of the National Centre on Artificial Intelligence as a hub along with Centres of Excellence. Nine priority areas have been identified. A National Artificial Intelligence portal will also be developed soon, Goyal added.

Interim Budget 2019Budget 2019Union Budget 2019Piyush GoyalNarendra Modi
