16th Finance Commission Announces Bumper Job Opening; Salary Upto Rs 1.75 Lakh Per Month --Check Details

New Delhi: The Sixteenth Finance Commission (XVIFC) has invited applications for Young Professionals (YPs)/Consultants on contract basis. The XVIFC has uploaded eligibility, terms of reference, remuneration and application form on its website. (https://fincomindia.nic.in)

"Applicants desirous of being appointed to the YPs and Consultant on contract basis in the Commission may forward their application in the duly filled proforma, only by e-mail addressed to the Director, 16th Finance commission at manish.kr1975[at]nic[dot]in with a copy to rahul.sharma89[at]nic[dot]in expressing their interest. No physical copy be sent for this purpose," said a Ministry of Finance release.

The consultants are classified into three categories/grades. Eligible candidates must possess Master's or MBA degree in or with Economics or Finance or similar subjects or ICWA or CA as their essential qualification. The age limit, experience required and renumeration for each of the category is as follows

SR No Category/grade of consultant Experience in years Upper age limit Strength Fixed Monthly Remuneration 1 Young Professional 2+ 32 Years 6 Rs 80,000 2 Consultant 5+ 40 Years 3 Rs 1,20,000 3 Senior Consultant 9+ 45 Years 3 Rs 1,75,000



The tenure of a consultant would be initially for a period of one year and subject to performance and professionalism of the consultant, the maximum tenure can be extended upto the tenure of the commission, said the release. It added that any appointment of consultants would be on fixed remuneration for specified time period and they will not be granted any increase in remuneration while considering their extension.



For more details, elegible candidates can see guidelines for engagement of YPs and Consultants in 16th Finance Commission:

https://fincomindia.nic.in/asset/doc/Guidelines%20for%20YPs%20&%20Consultants%20in%2016th%20Finance%20Commission.pdf