2G scam case

2G scam: Delhi High Court accepts CBI, ED pleas, orders day-to-day hearing on appeals from October 5

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (September 29, 2020) allowed the CBI and ED pleas seeking early hearing on the appeals challenging acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the multi-crore 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

2G scam: Delhi High Court accepts CBI, ED pleas, orders day-to-day hearing on appeals from October 5

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (September 29, 2020) allowed the CBI and ED pleas seeking early hearing on the appeals challenging acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the multi-crore 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

A Delhi High Court bench led by Justice Brijesh Sethi said the matter will be heard on a day-to-day basis from October 5 at 2:30 PM.

The probe agencies have sought an early hearing of their ‘leave to appeal', listed for October 12.

Leave to appeal is formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court. A special court had on December 21, 2017, acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in CBI and ED cases related to the scam.

The special court had also acquitted Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters I P Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan and four others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe. 

2G scam case, Delhi High Court, CBI, ED, A Raja, Kanimozhi
