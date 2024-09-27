Advertisement
WORK-LIFE PRESSURE

30-Year-Old Thai Factory Worker Dies After Sick Leave Request Denied By Manager

May requested approval for additional sick leave in September due to her worsening condition. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
30-Year-Old Thai Factory Worker Dies After Sick Leave Request Denied By Manager Image Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: In a tragic incident that has sparked widespread concern, a 30- year old factory worker in Thailand collapsed and died just one day after her manager denied her request for sick leave. This shocking incident underscores the growing global discussion about the significance of work-life balance and the health of employees in the workplace.

She was diagnosed with an inflamed large intestine and took medical leave from September 5 to September 9 on her doctor’s recommendation, as per report by the Bangkok Post. Although she was discharged after spending four days in the hospital, her condition continued to worsen.

May requested approval for additional sick leave in September due to her worsening condition. Despite that, her manager denied the request and insisted that she return to work and provide a new medical note.

Worried about her job, May showed up for work the next day, even though she was still unwell. Tragically, after just 20 minutes on the job she collapsed, according to a friend. She was quickly taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery but unfortunately she passed away the next day from necrotizing enterocolitis.

Company Response

May’s employer, Delta Electronics Thailand released a statement regarding her death on September 17. He expressed that they were “devastated” by the loss of their employee and would initiate an investigation into the incident.

“At Delta Electronics, our people are the foundation of our success, and we are devastated by this loss. Our priority is to provide unwavering support to the employee’s family at this trying time,” stated Victor Cheng, CEO of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL, in a post on Facebook.

“The company has launched a comprehensive investigation to establish the facts surrounding this incident. Delta Electronics remains committed to transparency and responsibility and will keep all relevant parties informed as more information becomes available,” the statement continued.

