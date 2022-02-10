हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirmala Sitharaman

44 unicorns in 2020-21 a sign of 'Amrit Kal', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

Sitharaman said that every village has been electrified in India.

44 unicorns in 2020-21 a sign of &#039;Amrit Kal&#039;, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday (February 10), said that 44 unicorns have been made in India. These unicorns have created wealth and tell about India’s talent and innovation, she said. 

Sitharaman added that the making of 44 unicorns during 2020-21 is sign of 'Amrit Kaal'. She also informed the Parliament that the unemployment rate in cities has come down to pre-pandemic levels. Also Read: Crypto big threat to financial stability; not even worth a tulip: RBI Governor Das

She also noted that every village has been electrified in India. “Andhkaal" (time of darkness)  prevailed during their (Congress) rule, whereas now every house has got electricity in every village,” Sitharaman said while replying on the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha. Also Read: Realtors' hail RBI policy: Low interest rate on home loan to drive housing demand

She also said that MGNAREGA is a demand-driven programme. "As and when there is demand through the supplementary demand for grants, we give the additional required amount," Sitharaman said replying on the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nirmala SitharamanFinance MinisterFM SitharamanBudget SessionLok Sabha
Next
Story

Crypto big threat to financial stability; not even worth a tulip: RBI Governor Das

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Girls are harassed at home for not wearing hijab, says crying Shazia Ilmi