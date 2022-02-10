44 unicorns in 2020-21 a sign of 'Amrit Kal', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday (February 10), said that 44 unicorns have been made in India. These unicorns have created wealth and tell about India’s talent and innovation, she said.

Sitharaman added that the making of 44 unicorns during 2020-21 is sign of 'Amrit Kaal'. She also informed the Parliament that the unemployment rate in cities has come down to pre-pandemic levels. Also Read: Crypto big threat to financial stability; not even worth a tulip: RBI Governor Das

She also noted that every village has been electrified in India. “Andhkaal" (time of darkness) prevailed during their (Congress) rule, whereas now every house has got electricity in every village,” Sitharaman said while replying on the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha. Also Read: Realtors' hail RBI policy: Low interest rate on home loan to drive housing demand

Every village has been electrified in India. 'Andhkaal' (time of darkness) prevailed during their (Congress) rule, whereas now every house has got electricity in every village: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replying on the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/cOeZyeKbVb — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

She also said that MGNAREGA is a demand-driven programme. "As and when there is demand through the supplementary demand for grants, we give the additional required amount," Sitharaman said replying on the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha.

