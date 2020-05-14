5 lakh new Kisan Credit Cards sanctioned with a loan limit of Rs 25,000 crore

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (May 14) said that she will be announcing part two of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package and it will include nine measures related to migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, and farmers.

Finance Minister referred to measures taken so far in the past two months:

1. Direct Support to Farmers and Rural Economy provided post-COVID

-Three crore farmers with agricultural loans of Rs 4.22 lakhs crore availed the benefit of 3 months loan moratorium.

-Interest Subvention and Prompt Repayment Incentive on crop loans, a clue from 1St March, extended up to 31st May 2020

- 25 lakh new Kisan Credit Cards sanctioned with a loan limit of Rs 25,000 crore

2. Liquidity Support to Farmers and Rural Economy provided post-COVID

- 63 lakh loans of Rs 86,600 crore approved M Agriculture between March 1 to April 30, 2020.

- Refinancing of Rs 29,500 crore provided by NABARD, to Cooperative Banks & Regional Rural Banks in March 2020.

- Support of Rs 4,200 crore provided under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund to States during March, 2020 for rural infrastructure

- Working capital limit of Rs 6,700 crore sanctioned for procurement of agriculture produce to state government entitles since March 2020

The Finance Minister today announced that second tranche will be covered under 9 steps:

- 3 for migrant workers

- 2 for small farmers

- 1 for shishu loan within mudra

- 1 for street vendors

- 1 for housing

- 1 for employment generations largely for tribals