5 states with highest and lowest rank in ease of doing business in last 3 years

New Delhi: In 2018, India recorded a jump of 23 positions against its rank of 100 in 2017 to be placed at 77th rank among 190 countries assessed by the World Bank.

India's leap of 23 ranks in the Ease of Doing Business ranking is significant considering that in the previous year, India had improved its rank by 30 places.

India has improved its rank by 53 positions in last two years and 65 positions in last four years.

In the last three years, from 2015 to 2017, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana held the top position in ease of doing biz while Arunachal Pradesh remained at the bottom for three years in a row.

The Doing Business assessment provides objective measures of business regulations and their enforcement across 190 economies on ten parameters affecting a business through its life cycle.