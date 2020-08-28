78 new routes approved under Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN 4.0 --Check out complete list

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday approved 78 new routes under the 4th round of Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN

"Special boost is being given to connectivity in North East with routes from Guwahati to Tezu, Rupsi, Tezpur, Passighat, Misa and Shillong. People will be able to fly from Hissar to Chandigarh, Dehradun and Dharmshala under these UDAN 4 routes. Routes from Varanasi to Chitrakoot and Shravasti have also been approved.Agatti, Kavaratti and Minicoy islands of Lakshadweep have also been connected by the new routes of UDAN 4.0," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a release.

So far, 766 routes have been sanctioned under the UDAN scheme. 29 served, 08 unserved and 02 underserved airports have been included in the list for approved routes.

The 4th round of UDAN was launched in December 2019. with a special focus on North-Eastern Regions, Hilly States, and Islands. The airports that had already been developed by AAI are given higher priority for the award of VGF(Viability Gap Funding) under the Scheme. Under UDAN 4, the operation of helicopter and seaplanes is also been incorporated. Since its inception, MoCA has operationalized 274 UDAN routes that have connected 45 airports and 3 heliports.

Here is the full list of new approved RCS routes:

1. Guwahati To Tezu

2.Tezu To Imphal

3. Imphal To Tezu

4. Tezu To Guwahati

5. Guwahati To Rupsi

6. Rupsi To Kolkata

7. Kolkata To Rupsi

8. Rupsi To Guwahati

9. Bilaspur To Bhopal

10. Bhopal To Bilaspur

11. Hissar To Dharamshala

12. Dharamshala To Hissar

13. Hissar To Chandigarh

14. Chandigarh To Hissar

15. Hissar To Dehradun

16. Dehradun To Hissar

17. Kanpur(Chakeri) To Moradabad

18. Moradabad To Kanpur(Chakeri)

19. Kanpur(Chakeri) To Aligarh

20. Aligarh To Kanpur(Chakeri)

21. Kanpur(Chakeri) To Chitrakoot

22. Chitrakoot To Prayagraj/Allahabad

23. Prayagraj/Allahabad To Chitrakoot

24. Chitrakoot To Varanasi

25. Varanasi To Chitrakoot

26. Chitrakoot To Kanpur(Chakeri)

27. Kanpur(Chakeri) To Shravasti

28. Shravasti To Varanasi

29. Varanasi To Shravasti

30. Shravasti To Prayagraj/Allahabad

31. Prayagraj/Allahabad To Shravasti

32. Shravasti To Kanpur(Chakeri)

33. Bareilly To Delhi

34. Delhi To Bareilly

35. Cochin International Airport(CIAL) To Agatti

36. Agatti To Cochin International Airport(CIAL)

37. Aizawl To Tezpur

38. Tezpur To Aizawl

39. Agartala To Dibrugarh

40. Dibrugarh To Agartala

41. Shillong To Passighat

42. Passighat To Guwahati

43. Guwahati To Passighat

44. Passighat To Shillong

45. Guwahati To Tezpur

46. Tezpur To Guwahati

47. Guwahati To Misa(Heliport)

48. Misa(Heliport) To Geleki

49. Geleki To Jorhat

50. Jorhat To Geleki

51. Geleki To Misa(Heliport)

52. Misa(Heliport) To Guwahati

53. Agatti To Minicoy

54. Minicoy To Agatti

55. Agatti To Kavaratti

56. Kavaratti To Agatti

57. Guwahati To Shillong

58. Shillong To Dimapur

59. Dimapur To Shillong

60. Imphal To Silchar

61. Silchar To Imphal

62. Shillong To Guwahati

63. Agartala To Shillong

64. Shillong To Imphal

65. Imphal To Shillong

66. Shillong To Agartala

67. Imphal To Shillong

68. Shillong To Silchar

69. Silchar To Shillong

70. Shillong To Imphal

71. Shillong To Dibrugarh

72. Dibrugarh To Shillong

73. Delhi To Shimla

74. Shimla To Delhi

75. Diu To Surat

76. Surat To Diu

77. Diu To Vadodara

78. Vadodara To Diu

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Civil Aviation had launched Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) in October 10 2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and making air travel affordable to the masses.

Since then three round of biddings have been completed. The first RCS-UDAN flight was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27 2017 in Shimla.