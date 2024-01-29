A Record In-Making: Nirmala Sitharaman Second Finance Minister To Deliver 6 Consecutive Budgets

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on the verge of achieving a significant milestone as she presents her sixth consecutive budget. This includes five annual budgets and one interim budget reflecting a historic achievement comparable to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Sitharaman's upcoming budget on February 1 will surpass her predecessors like Manmohan Singh and Arun Jaitley who presented five consecutive budgets. Arun Jaitley, after the Modi government took charge in 2014 presented budgets from 2014-15 to 2018-19.

In 2019, Piyush Goyal in Jaitley's absence presented an interim budget making changes like a standard deduction hike and increased tax rebates. Sitharaman took over the finance portfolio in Narendra Modi's second term post the 2019 elections.

The interim Budget for 2024-25 scheduled for February 1 is expected to be a vote-on-account allowing government spending until a new government forms post-general elections. Sitharaman indicated it might not have major policy changes but could address urgent economic issues if needed.

As India aims for a USD 5 trillion economy by 2027-28 and USD 30 trillion by 2047, Sitharaman's sixth budget is anticipated to include measures especially for the rural sector. The agriculture sector's growth is predicted to slow down in 2023-24, making rural development crucial.