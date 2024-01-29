trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715185
NewsBusinessEconomy
BUDGET 2024

A Record In-Making: Nirmala Sitharaman Second Finance Minister To Deliver 6 Consecutive Budgets

Sitharaman's upcoming budget on February 1 will surpass her predecessors like Manmohan Singh and Arun Jaitley who presented five consecutive budgets. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

A Record In-Making: Nirmala Sitharaman Second Finance Minister To Deliver 6 Consecutive Budgets

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on the verge of achieving a significant milestone as she presents her sixth consecutive budget. This includes five annual budgets and one interim budget reflecting a historic achievement comparable to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Sitharaman's upcoming budget on February 1 will surpass her predecessors like Manmohan Singh and Arun Jaitley who presented five consecutive budgets. Arun Jaitley, after the Modi government took charge in 2014 presented budgets from 2014-15 to 2018-19.

In 2019, Piyush Goyal in Jaitley's absence presented an interim budget making changes like a standard deduction hike and increased tax rebates. Sitharaman took over the finance portfolio in Narendra Modi's second term post the 2019 elections.

The interim Budget for 2024-25 scheduled for February 1 is expected to be a vote-on-account allowing government spending until a new government forms post-general elections. Sitharaman indicated it might not have major policy changes but could address urgent economic issues if needed.

As India aims for a USD 5 trillion economy by 2027-28 and USD 30 trillion by 2047, Sitharaman's sixth budget is anticipated to include measures especially for the rural sector. The agriculture sector's growth is predicted to slow down in 2023-24, making rural development crucial.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple