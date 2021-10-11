Adani Ports not to handle container cargo from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has issued a trade advisory stating that it will not handle Export-Import (EXIM) containerized cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan with effect from November 15 till further notice.

The advisory signed by Subrat Tripathy, CEO of APSEZ (Ports) said that it will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice.

"Please be informed that with effect from November 15, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will not handle EXIM containerized cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan," the advisory said.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) had last week taken over the probe of the case relating to the seizure of 2988.21 kg of narcotics substance at Mundra Port, Gujarat on September 13.

The case relates to the seizure disguised as a consignment of `semi-processed talc stones` originating from Afghanistan which had arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran. Adani Group had earlier said in a statement that the law empowers the Customs Department and the DRI to open, examine and seize the unlawful cargo and that no port operator across the country can examine a container with their role being limited to running a port.

