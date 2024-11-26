Adani Stocks Put On 'Watch Negative' By Fitch

Adani Group's corporate governance practices have come under intense scrutiny after US authorities filed bribery charges against key executives of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL). Following the indictment, Fitch Ratings placed Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) on a "Rating Watch Negative," signalling a potential downgrade for their 'BBB-' ratings.

US indictment ignites concerns

The charges, which include allegations of bribery and misleading investors during a 2021 offshore note offering, have raised serious questions about governance across the Adani conglomerate. Two of the accused board members are linked to the Adani founding family, amplifying concerns over group-wide contagion risks.

Fitch cited "heightened corporate governance risks" and potential funding challenges as key drivers for the ratings action. “A conviction or indication of weaknesses in governance practices could significantly pressure the ratings,” Fitch stated.

Liquidity holds, but future funding access is at risk

Fitch noted that AESL and AEML currently maintain robust liquidity. AESL's recent USD 1 billion qualified institutions placement ensures it can fund near-term capital expenditures, while AEML benefits from regulations allowing pass-through of operating and borrowing costs. However, Fitch warned of medium-term funding risks: “Increased reliance on onshore funding could heighten refinancing risks and escalate borrowing costs.”

Global implications widen

The indictment’s ripple effects have led to action from global stakeholders. Total Energies has paused investments in Adani projects, and ESG rating provider Morningstar Sustainalytics announced plans to review Adani Green’s risks.

Adani dollar bonds, which initially saw steep declines, steadied on Tuesday. Despite this, analysts remain cautious. “The fallout underscores the importance of strong governance for any investment,” said Hortense Bioy, head of sustainable investing at Morningstar.

What’s next for Adani?

The Fitch report highlights that the USDINR pair could face pressure if capital inflows are restricted and borrowing costs increase, particularly as funding access becomes a key concern for Adani-linked entities amid heightened governance risks.

The Adani Group has strongly denied the allegations, labelling them as “baseless,” and vowed to pursue legal remedies. However, as global scrutiny tightens, the group's reputation and financial future hang in the balance.

(The story originally appeared in Zeebiz.com)