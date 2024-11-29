Adani US Bribery Allegation Case: Indian Govt Not Informed In Advance On The Issue, Says MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said the allegations against the Adani Group top executives were a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice.

In the weekly press briefing, Jaiswal informed the reporters that there are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases which India believes would be followed.

He also apprised the media that the Indian government "was not informed in advance on the issue."

"Any request by a foreign government for service of summons/arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits. We have not received any request on this case from the US side," the spokesperson said, referring to reports of summons against Adani Group's top management.

Jaiswal reiterated that the matter pertains to private individuals and private entities and the Government of India is not legally a part of it in any manner, at this point in time.

In its latest response, the Adani Group has refuted the alleged bribery allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against Group's founder and Chairman Gautam Adani his nephew Sagar Adani and MD CEO Adani Green Energy Vineet Jaain.

In its filing to the exchanges, Adani Green Energy Ltd cited the news reporting on the alleged bribery and corruption charges against Adani group Officials as 'incorrect'

"Media articles which state that certain of our directors namely Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vineet Jain have been charged with violation(s) of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment. Such statements are incorrect," read the statement by Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Recently, a five-count criminal indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging prominent Indian executives, including Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, by linking them to an alleged bribery and fraud scheme.

An Adani Group spokesperson in an official statement had said all legal recourse would be taken.

The Adani Group also reaffirmed its dedication to high standards of governance, compliance, and transparency across its operations.