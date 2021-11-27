हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indigo

Air travel in just Rs 1400! Here’s how to book affordable plane tickets, check route list, fare

Indigo, one of the most affordable airlines in the country, has come with flight tickets at affordable prices. 

Air travel in just Rs 1400! Here’s how to book affordable plane tickets, check route list, fare

New Delhi: If you are planning to travel via air, then we have good news for you, as you can book plane tickets at an affordable price. Indigo, one of the most affordable airlines in the country, has come with new promotion wherein it’s allowing travellers to book flight tickets at affordable prices. 

Taking it to Twitter, Indigo, earlier this month, had announced the special offer under which the company is selling affordable flight tickets. “Explore the hidden gems of India with an array of our non-stop flights!” Indigo had said. 

The direct connectivity between is expected to make travel easier for travellers while providing them with a unique experience. The airline, on December 2, recently started a direct flight from Shilong and Dibrugarh at a starting price of Rs 1400. 

Previously, passengers booking a connected flight to Shilong and Dibrugarh or vice versa had to take either connected flights that took a lot more time or travel via a road that took about 12 hours. Also Read: Yes Bank loses case in Allahabad HC, court says won’t interfere in investigation

How to book affordable flights: 

You can book affordable flight tickets directly from the Indigo airline’s website at https://www.goindigo.in/. Passengers can get more information related to Indigo’s affordable flights from the website. Also Read: 6th Pay Commission: Himachal govt announces new pay scales for employees 

List of flights with affordable fare: 

- Jammu to Leh - Rs 1854

- Leh to Jammu – Rs 2946

- Indore to Jodhpur – Rs 2695

- Jodhpur to Indore - Rs 2735

- Prayagraj to Indore - Rs 3429

- Indore to Prayagraj - Rs 3637

- Lucknow to Nagpur - Rs 3473

- Nagpur to Lucknow - Rs 3473

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IndigoFlight ticketsShilongDibrugarhAir travel
Next
Story

Booking Auto via Ola-Uber? Get ready to pay 5% GST

Must Watch

PT21M13S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Will vaccine help in preventing new Omicron variant?