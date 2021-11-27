Air travel in just Rs 1400! Here’s how to book affordable plane tickets, check route list, fare

New Delhi: If you are planning to travel via air, then we have good news for you, as you can book plane tickets at an affordable price. Indigo, one of the most affordable airlines in the country, has come with new promotion wherein it’s allowing travellers to book flight tickets at affordable prices.

Taking it to Twitter, Indigo, earlier this month, had announced the special offer under which the company is selling affordable flight tickets. “Explore the hidden gems of India with an array of our non-stop flights!” Indigo had said.

The direct connectivity between is expected to make travel easier for travellers while providing them with a unique experience. The airline, on December 2, recently started a direct flight from Shilong and Dibrugarh at a starting price of Rs 1400.

Previously, passengers booking a connected flight to Shilong and Dibrugarh or vice versa had to take either connected flights that took a lot more time or travel via a road that took about 12 hours. Also Read: Yes Bank loses case in Allahabad HC, court says won’t interfere in investigation

How to book affordable flights:

You can book affordable flight tickets directly from the Indigo airline’s website at https://www.goindigo.in/. Passengers can get more information related to Indigo’s affordable flights from the website. Also Read: 6th Pay Commission: Himachal govt announces new pay scales for employees

List of flights with affordable fare:

- Jammu to Leh - Rs 1854

- Leh to Jammu – Rs 2946

- Indore to Jodhpur – Rs 2695

- Jodhpur to Indore - Rs 2735

- Prayagraj to Indore - Rs 3429

- Indore to Prayagraj - Rs 3637

- Lucknow to Nagpur - Rs 3473

- Nagpur to Lucknow - Rs 3473

