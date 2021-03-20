Alert! Banks will have two working days between March 27 to April 4, check complete list here

New Delhi: Bank customers need to note that between March 27 and April 4 the banks will be closed for a long period of time and there are just two working days in between, so it would be a better idea to get all the pending work done by this week itself.

The banks will be closed till April 3 and if the window is missed than the wait to complete pending bank work will extend till April 4. Banks will be closed consecutively for three days from March 27-29. On March 27 the bank will be closed as it is a second Saturday while March 28 is a Sunday and March 29 is Holi festival.

While bank branches in Patna will remain shut for four days as March 30 is also a holiday as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holidays list. On March 31, though, it is not a holiday but customers will not be entertained as it's the last day of the financial year. As April 1 is yearly account closing time the banks will not be working. Then it is a holiday on April 2 for Good Friday so banks across the country will remain shut.

Check important bank dates here:

March 27: Last Saturday of the month

March 28: Sunday

March 29: Holi Holiday.

March 30: Holiday only for bank branches in Patna (not for rest of India)

March 31: Year-end holiday

April 1: Bank closing of accounts

April 2: Good Friday

April 3: Saturday is a working day

April 4: Sunday

As per the RBI calendar, other than four Sundays and two Saturdays, banks will remain closed on gazetted holidays all over the country. Notably, the bank holidays listed are not observed by many states and so the working days may vary from state to state.

Meanwhile, the 2-day pan-India bank strike on March 15 and 16 ended with the disruption in services including cash withdrawals, deposits, loan disbursements and cheque clearances disturbing customers.

The members belonging to various bank unions, under the joint platform of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) protested against the privatisation of government-owned banks, as announced b ythe Centre suring the Budget 20-21.