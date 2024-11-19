Amazon Shifts To New Office Near Bengaluru Airport Due To THIS Reason; Employees Raise Concerns: Report

New Delhi: Amazon India is shifting its corporate headquarters from the World Trade Centre (WTC) in north-west Bengaluru to a new location near the city's outskirts, just 15 minutes from the airport. This strategic move, reported by Mint, is part of Amazon’s broader cost-cutting efforts.

The upcoming office, located in Sattva, will substantially reduce expenses for Amazon, slashing costs to nearly one-third of the Rs 250 per sq ft it currently pays at the WTC.

Currently, the company occupies approximately 500,000 sq ft in the 30-story WTC building owned by Brigade Enterprises Ltd. Amazon’s exit raises concerns about Brigade’s ability to fill the vacant space and its potential impact on local rental incomes.

Relocation Timeline

The transition is set to begin in April 2025 and will be completed by April 2026.

Amazon’s Current Office and Employee Reactions

Amazon’s existing office sits within a sprawling 40-acre complex featuring residential flats, a shopping mall, a five-star hotel, a hospital, and various recreational facilities. Many of Amazon’s 5,000 employees, who currently occupy a quarter of the nearby flats, have expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to relocate.

The new location, roughly 20 km away, will increase commute times significantly, with daytime travel exceeding 80 minutes. Employees fear this added inconvenience could disrupt their work-life balance.

This relocation marks a significant shift for Amazon in India, reflecting its focus on balancing operational efficiency with employee satisfaction.