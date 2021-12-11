American Precoat opens automotive-grade Electro Galvanized steel plant in India

New Delhi: American Precoat Specialty Pvt. Ltd. has established its continuous Electro-Galvanized Steel plant in India at Valsad, Gujarat, in what can only be regarded as a game-changing, strategic development in the country's steel industry.

The plant is developing and manufacturing automotive-grade EG Steel, which makes the relocation even more appealing to the Indian vehicle sector. It is the company's first of its sort in India, a country that spends millions of dollars each year importing EG Steel from suppliers such as South Korea, China, and Taiwan to suit the needs of its domestic vehicle industry.

With a focus on the principle of 'Vocal for Local,' American Precoat ensures that the market's need for automotive-grade EG Steel will be addressed.

Dr Shubh Gautam, the Promoter and Chief Technical Architect of American Precoat Specialty, said, “American Precoat makes an absolute substitute of the imported steel and stands tall with its head held high as a landmark to refrain our nation’s exchequer to be loaded with millions of dollars, to import the EG still from outside the territory of our country.”

He also mentioned the importance of making India's steel sector self-sufficient. He went on to say, "What we're doing is a mass example to promote the principle of 'Make in India.'"

With American Precoat’s EG Steel plant in India, Mr. Gautam aims to change that for good.

American Precoat is a multi-faceted company that provides a wide range of products to consumers all over the world, including unique steel, polymer mix alloys coil coatings, and specialised coatings, among other things.



