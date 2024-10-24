Advertisement
APPLE CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares Heartwarming Name Of His College Friends' Group Chat—Check It Out

In an earlier interaction, Tim Cook surprised many by admitting he wasn’t aware of the iMessage feature that lets users name group chats. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares Heartwarming Name Of His College Friends' Group Chat—Check It Out File Photo

New Delhi: In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a heartwarming detail about his enduring friendship with his college buddies. He revealed the name of their group chat, is called "Roommates," a nod to the close-knit bond they’ve maintained since their university days.

In an earlier interaction, Tim Cook surprised many by admitting he wasn’t aware of the iMessage feature that lets users name group chats. When asked what the best name for a group chat would be, Cook was caught off guard. He admitted that he doesn’t usually name them. His reaction offered a rare glimpse into how even top tech leaders can sometimes miss the finer details of everyday user features, even within their own products.

In a later interview, Cook shared that he had named his college friends' group chat "Roommates." He also offered insights into his daily tech habits and explained how he switches between his MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac at work depending on the task and prefers using his iPad Pro when on the go. Cook also shared that he has a more personal connection with his devices, viewing them as more than just professional tools.

Cook revealed that the secret to Apple’s success can be summed up in one word: focus. “The key for us is focus,” he explained, noting that sometimes it's essential to say no to good ideas in order to make way for great ones.

