April-May fiscal deficit at 58.6% of budgetary target

The government has targeted a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.96 lakh crore for fiscal year 2020-21.

New Delhi: India's budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-May 2020-21 period stood at Rs 4.66 lakh crore, or 58.6 per cent of the budget estimates (BE).

The government has targeted a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.96 lakh crore for fiscal year 2020-21.

As per the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data released on Tuesday, the fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 52 per cent of that year's target.

The Central government's total expenditure stood at Rs 5.11 lakh crore (16.8 per cent of BE) while total receipts were Rs 45,498 crore (2 per cent of BE).

