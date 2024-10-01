Are Stock Markets Closed On Gandhi Jayanti? Check MCX Holiday List 2024 And Mahurat Trading

Stock Market Holiday: Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2nd, is a national holiday in India, honouring the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. On this day, various institutions, including Indian stock markets, remain closed as a mark of respect for the Father of the Nation.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed, along with the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). Moreover, all segments, including equity, derivatives, and SLB, will remain closed.

However, regular operations will resume on October 3, allowing investors to trade. It is important to note that there are no other trading holidays in the month of October apart from October 2. For the entire calendar year, the stock markets have 16 annual holidays, one more than last year.

Muhurat Trading on November 01

There will also be a special muhurat trading session on Diwali in 2024 which will take place on Friday, November 1, and the exact timings will be announced later.

MCX Holiday List 2024

On Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, observed on October 2 (Wednesday), the markets will be closed for both sessions. Diwali, on November 1 (Friday), will see a closure in the morning session.

Similarly, for Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrated on November 15 (Friday), the market will also remain closed during the morning session. Lastly, on Christmas, December 25 (Wednesday), the markets will be closed for both sessions.

China and Hong Kong Markets Closed

On the other hand, Chinese stock markets will remain closed as the nation celebrates a week-long holiday for China National Day, from October 1 to October 7. Along with China, Hong Kong’s market will also be closed on October 1.

List Of Remaining Stock Market (BSE, NSE) Holidays in 2024

Diwali Laxmi Puja – November 1, 2024

Gurunanak Jayanti – November 15, 2024

Christmas – December 25, 2024

These holidays allow investors to plan, especially when managing portfolios that may be impacted by market closures.