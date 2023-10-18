New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Tuna Tekra all-weather deep-draft terminal at the Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat. This Rs 4,539-crore port project is poised to become a crucial gateway for Indian trade, particularly through the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

IMEEC, which is seen as counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative, aims to enhance transportation and communication links between Europe and Asia. The corridor will carve out a trade route from India to Europe, spanning the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Greece.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will not only put to test India's ability to establish manufacturing value chains but also present a substantial opportunity to strengthen trade relations with Arab Gulf partners, Israel, and foster Eurasian connectivity.

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, here's looking at the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor proposed route that touches upon the Israel port and rail zones.

Connected Ports

India, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other countries have jointly launched the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). While many details are still being worked out, multiple route options are being considered, incorporating key ports like Israel's Haifa and Greece's Piraeus.

Shortlisted Ports:

- India: Mundra (Gujarat), Kandla (Gujarat), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (Navi Mumbai)

- Middle East: Fujairah, Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Ras Al Khair

The rail route connectivity will extend from Fujairah Port to Haifa Port in Israel, Abu Dhabi Port to Haifa, Dammam Port to Haifa via Haradh, and Ras Al Khair Port to Haifa via Buraydh. Another proposed railway link is between Qurayyat in Saudi Arabia and Beit She’an in Israel.

However, important point to be noted is that the above route is yet suggested/preliminary plans since nothing concrete or official has been laid out.