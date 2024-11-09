Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818045https://zeenews.india.com/economy/asian-paints-posts-huge-42-4-per-cent-net-profit-drop-at-rs-694-crore-2818045.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ASIAN PAINTS

Asian Paints Posts Huge 42.4 Per Cent Net Profit Drop At Rs 694 Crore

The international business portfolio registered a marginal decline in revenues for the quarter, despite unfavourable market conditions in certain key markets like Ethiopia and Bangladesh, according to the company CEO. 

|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 11:04 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Asian Paints Posts Huge 42.4 Per Cent Net Profit Drop At Rs 694 Crore File Photo

New Delhi: Asian Paints Ltd on Saturday posted a huge 42.4 per cent drop in net profit at Rs 694.6 crore in the July-September period (Q2 FY25), from Rs 1,205.4 crore in the year-ago period. 

Revenue also decreased 5.3 per cent to Rs 8,003.02 crore, compared to Rs 8,451.93 crore in the same period last year. For the first six months of the current fiscal (H1 FY25), net profit decreased by 32.3 per cent to Rs 1,864.6 crore from Rs 2,755.8 crore. Consolidated net sales decreased by 3.7 per cent to Rs 16,946.3 crore from Rs 17,605.7 crore, the company said in its regulatory filing. 

The paint industry faced a subdued demand environment during the quarter. "Domestic decorative coatings segment volumes declined marginally while overall domestic coatings revenue declined by 5.5 per cent for the quarter impacted by muted consumer sentiments and extended rains and floods in some parts of the country," Asian Paints Managing Director and CEO Amit Syngle said. 

"While we took price increases during the quarter, the full impact of the same should flow through only in the second half of the year," he added. 

The industrial business did relatively better with single-digit value growth supported by growth in the general industrial, protective coatings, and refinish segments. The company continued to register growth in home decor categories. The international business portfolio registered a marginal decline in revenues for the quarter, despite unfavourable market conditions in certain key markets like Ethiopia and Bangladesh, according to the company CEO. 

Asian Paints' consolidated PBDIT, excluding profit from associates, decreased 27.8 per cent to Rs 1,239.5 crore, down from Rs 1,716.2 crore. The PBDIT margin as a percentage of net sales declined to 15.5 per cent from 20.3 per cent a year ago. 

"We expect margins to recover in the coming quarters on the back of anticipated softening in material prices coupled with price increases implemented in the last few months," Syngle said. 

The stock of Asian Paints closed at Rs 2,769.25 apiece on Friday, down 2.61 per cent. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK