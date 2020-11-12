Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces fresh stimulus to boost Covid-hit economy

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently adressing a press conference during which the FM is going to announce the next set of stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-hit economy.

Adressing the press conference, the FM said that she would announce a few new measures that can be called the next step in the series of stimulus announcements.

"I would like to announce a few new measures in the series of stimulus announcements we have been doing...Quite a few indicators showing a distinct recovery in the economy," the FM said.

Sitharaman, citing RBI said that the central bank has predicted a strong likelihood of the Indian economy returning to positive growth in Q3:2020-21, ahead by a quarter of the earlier forecast.

The finance minister last month had announced a slew of measures to spur demand and ramp-up capital expenditure. This was the third stimulus package since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government had announced a Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKP) in March to protect the poor and vulnerable sections from the impact of COVID-19 crisis.

It was followed by the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package of Rs 20.97 lakh crore in May, largely focussed on supply-side measures and long-term reforms.

Here are the highlights of the Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 fresh stimulus

- FM announces Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana

- FM to make 12 announcements regarding the fresh stimulus i.e Atmanirbhar Bharat