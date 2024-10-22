Autorickshaw Poster Offering Basic Kannada Lessons To Passengers In Bengaluru Goes Viral

New Delhi: An autorickshaw poster offering basic Kannada lessons to passengers in Bengaluru has received a lot of attention on social media. Ajmal Sultan, known as "Auto Kannadiga" online, has displayed the poster inside his auto. The pamphlet, titled "Learn Kannada With Auto Kannadiga" converts basic Kannada to English sentences. This poster has resonated with many social media users.

Ajmal Sultan has devised this inventive solution to help bridge and foster linguistic harmony. This benevolent initiative by the Bengaluru auto driver aims to teach non-Kannadigas a little Kannada while they are traveling in his auto.

The driver has placed the poster in his auto with both Kannada and English translations of key phrases needed for communication while driving like “Namasakara sir” (Hello, sir), “UPI idiya? Athwa cash aa?” (Do you accept UPI or only cash?).

The picture of the poster was shared by a user on his social media account. "As a non-Kannadiga, I totally love this approach!" he wrote.

A number of social media users lauded the poster on social media with some calling it a great and genius idea.

"This is actually great!" said one user.

Another user said, “This seems like a faster, cheaper way to learn Kannada.”

One user called it a "genius idea."

There were, however, some users who disagreed with the content written in the poster.

"This is ridiculous!" wrote one user.

“Everything else is fine, but why sir?” questioned a user.