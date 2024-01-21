Ayodhya Ram Mandir Event; Check Routes To Reach Temple Town

New Delhi: With only a few hours left until the mega Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, people from across the country are gearing up to visit the temple town to witness the historic consecration ceremony of Lord Ram.

The mega event is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, January 22. Ayodhya has been adorned with all kinds of decorations to welcome visitors, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the ceremony as a special guest.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is adorned with thousands of colourful flowers, beautifully arranged for the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Pictures released by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra showcase the stunning decorations inside the temple. The consecration ceremony is set to begin at 12:20 pm in the auspicious nakshatra and is expected to be completed by 1 pm.

Every corner, from pillars to ceilings to the entrance, is embellished with vibrant and beautiful flowers in Ayodhya's Ram temple. From well-connected roads to the convenience of air travel and efficient train routes, discover the various accessible paths that lead to the heart of Ayodhya. (Also Read: Ram Mandir: Top Business Tycoons Attending Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya)

If you are also planning to witness the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, here are the best possible routes available:

By Road

Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation buses operate regularly to Ayodhya, with services departing from Lucknow, Delhi, and Gorakhpur. Scheduled buses also run from Varanasi, Prayagraj, and other major cities.

By Train

In addition to the airport, Ayodhya and Faizabad are the two major railway stations in the district. Regular trains are available to Ayodhya and Faizabad stations from almost all major cities and towns.

By Air

Ayodhya is conveniently accessible through the following airports: Gorakhpur airport, also recognized as Mahayogi Gorakhnath Airport, situated 118 km away; and Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, located 125 km away. Additionally, visitors can reach Ayodhya by landing at Prayagraj and Varanasi airports.

Distance of Ayodhya from major cities:

-140 km from Gorakhpur

-130 km from Lucknow

-160 km from Prayagraj

- 636 km from Delhi

-200 km from Varanasi