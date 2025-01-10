Bank Associations Warn Of 2-Day Nationwide Bank Strike On THESE Dates In February

New Delhi: To push for their numerous demands, which include a five-day work week and adequate recruitment in all cadres, the bank officers' union AIBOC warned Thursday to go on a nationwide strike on February 24–25.

The union has also called for the Department of Financial Services (DFS) to immediately revoke its recent performance review and PLI instructions which jeopardize job security and sow discord among staff members. It also offered to resolve any outstanding residual issues with IBA and fill the positions of workmen/officer directors in public sector banks.

In a statement, the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) stated that the executive committee has suggested holding a two-day nationwide strike, tentatively scheduled for February 24–25, 2025. If necessary, stricter measures might be used. Soon after this month's strike notice is given, agitation programs will begin.

The union alleged that the DFS's micro-management of PSBs on policy matters undermined the autonomy of the respective boards.