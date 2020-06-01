Bank holiday June 2020: Here are the days banks will remain closed

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of June. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of June 2020

June 7, 2020 – Sunday

June 13, 2020 – Second Saturday

June 14, 2020 – Sunday

June 21, 2020 – Sunday

June 27, 2020 – Saturday

June 28, 2020 – Sunday

The following are the tentative list of bank holidays which various states may observe

June 15, 2020 – Aizawl & Bhubaneswar (Monday)

June 18, 2020 – Jammu & Kashmir (Thursday)

June 30, 2020 – Mizoram (Tuesday)

June 23, 2020 – Odisha (Tuesday)

June 5, 2020 – Sikkim (Friday)