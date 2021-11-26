Bank holidays December 2021: Banks to remain shut for 16 days next month, check important dates

New Delhi: All major private and public banks will remain closed on several days in the month of December 2021 due to festivals and other compulsory offs. Bank customers should take note of the holidays in their areas before stepping out for bank work and plan accordingly.

According to RBI, public, private and foreign banks, along with cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain shut on dates specified by the central bank.

The holidays are announced by RBI in three categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

However, most bank holidays differ from state to state. In December, banks will remain closed for a total of 16 days. The weekend leaves on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturday will remain applicable to all banks in India.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in December 2021:

December 3 – Fest of St. Francis Xavier (Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Feast of St. Francis Xavier) (Banks closed in Panaji)

5 December – Sunday (weekly holiday)

11 December – Saturday (Second Saturday of the month)

12 December – Sunday (weekly holiday)

18 December – Death Anniversary of You So So Tham (Banks closed in Shillong)

19 December – Sunday (weekly holiday)

24 December – Christmas Festival (banks closed in Aizawl)

25 December – Christmas (banks closed at all places except Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar) Saturday, (fourth Saturday of the month)

26 December – Sunday (weekly holiday)

27 December – Christmas celebration (banks closed in Aizawl)

30 December – Yu Kiang Nongbah (banks closed in Shillong)

31 December – New Year's Eve (Banks closed in Aizawl)

