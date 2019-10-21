close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bank strike

Banking operations to be hit on Tuesday as bank employees call for strike

According to AIBEA General Secretary, members of AIBEA and BEFI (Bank Employees Federation of India) will be on strike on Tuesday across the country. Other unions in the industry are extending their support for the strike.

Banking operations to be hit on Tuesday as bank employees call for strike
File Photo

Chennai: Banking operations across the country will be affected on Tuesday as about 3.5 lakh bank employees will be on strike to protest mergers of government banks, said a top leader of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA).

"Members of AIBEA and BEFI (Bank Employees Federation of India) will be on strike on Tuesday across the country. Other unions in the industry are extending their support for the strike," AIBEA General Secretary C.H.Venkatachalam told IANS.

Curiously on the issue of mergers, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of the unions in the banking sector, seems to be a divided house.

Sometime back, four unions representing the officers in the sector gave a strike call and then withdrew it.

Live TV

Meanwhile, the conciliation meeting called by Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour was attended by representatives of the AIBEA, the BEFI, the Finance Ministry and the Indian Banks` Association (IBA).

In a joint circular to their members, the two unions said: "IBA appealed to us not to go ahead with the strike but could not come out to resolve any of the demands raised by us."

"We made a detailed written submission about the justification for our strike call. In the absence of any positive outcome in the meeting, it has been decided to go ahead with the strike. Hence our call for strike stands," the unions said.

 

Tags:
Bank strikeBank MergerAIBEABEFI
Next
Story

Rise in interest rates dependent on growth of India, China: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Must Watch

PT3M42S

5W1H: Bollywood celebrities vote in Maharashtra