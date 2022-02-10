हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirmala Sitharaman

Banks sanction loans worth Rs 3.1 lakh crore to MSMEs under ECLGS: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said banks have sanctioned loans worth Rs 3.1 lakh crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.  

Banks sanction loans worth Rs 3.1 lakh crore to MSMEs under ECLGS: FM Sitharaman
Image Source: ANI

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said banks have sanctioned loans worth Rs 3.1 lakh crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector that was impacted by disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme has been extended till March 2023.

"Those MSMEs who still wants to benefit out of it are welcome to use it... The amount of loan sanctioned under the ECLGS is Rs 3.1 lakh crore and guarantee space is still Rs 1.4 lakh crore," she said in her 100-minute reply to the discussion on Union Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha.

As much as Rs 2.36 lakh crore have been disbursed to MSMEs, she said.

She also said that PM Mudra Yojana has created 1.2 crore additional employment since its launch in 2015. Also Read: Command, control centres of 100 smart cities will be operational by Aug 2022: Centre

With regard to employment, she said, urban unemployment has declined to pre-pandemic levels due to various efforts of the government. Also Read: ShareChat, MX Media merge Moj, MX TakaTak short video apps in mega deal

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nirmala Sitharamanfinance minister Nirmala SitharamanECLGSEmergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme
Next
Story

Command, control centres of 100 smart cities will be operational by Aug 2022: Centre

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Girls are harassed at home for not wearing hijab, says crying Shazia Ilmi