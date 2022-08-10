New Delhi: If you get any message or call offering the dealership of Indian Oil petrol pump, it might be a trap. Beware of these kinds of traps. Indian Oil has warned the public about a scam running around in which people are being lured to give money in exchange for Indian Oil petrol pump dealership. Many people complained to get such kind of messages and calls in recent days.

Indian Oil has posted a warning on its official Twitter handle that cheaters are using Indian Oil’s name to offer people fake petrol pump dealerships in exchange for money. It is advisable for the public to go to the nearest PSU office or any nearest petrol pump to get more information regarding this.

Indian Oil wrote in the tweet, “Unscrupulous websites are falsely using IndianOil's name & fraudulently offering Petrol Pump dealerships. The public is advised to contact the nearest Divisional office of PSU oil companies or visit any nearest petrol pump dealer for more information.”

Indian Oil will build 50 petrol pumps in Sri Lanka

India Oil is preparing to open 50 more petrol up across Sri Lanka in order to expand its business in the neighbouring country. It has 16% market share in retail market of petrol-diesel there, which makes it one of the important players in Sri Lanka.

It is to be noted that Sri Lanka is facing severe petrol and diesel crisis in recent times with its Foreign exchange reserve drying up. Therefore, it is getting harder for the country to purchase crude oil from the markets around the globe. Long queues of vehicles have been seen in front of petrol pumps, waiting for their turn to fill petrol and diesel.