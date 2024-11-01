Renowned economist Bibek Debroy, who served as Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, passed away at 69 on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences on X and described Debroy as a "towering scholar" with expertise in various fields, including economics, history, and spirituality. PM Modi also said that Debroy's influential works significantly shaped India's intellectual landscape.

Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed… pic.twitter.com/E3DETgajLr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024

Bibek Debroy's Early Life

Debroy was born on January 25 in a Bengali family in West Bengal's Shillong and began his educational journey at Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur, followed by studies at Presidency College, Kolkata, Delhi School of Economics and Trinity College, Cambridge.

He also works in the education sector including stints at Presidency College, Kolkata (1979-83), Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune (1983-87), and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi (1987-93).