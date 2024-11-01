Advertisement
Bibek Debroy: Chief Of PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council Dies At 69 — All About The Visionary Economist

Modi shared his condolences and described Debroy as a "towering scholar" with expertise in various fields including economics, history and spirituality.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bibek Debroy: Chief Of PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council Dies At 69 — All About The Visionary Economist

Renowned economist Bibek Debroy, who served as Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, passed away at 69 on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences on X and described Debroy as a "towering scholar" with expertise in various fields, including economics, history, and spirituality. PM Modi also said that Debroy's influential works significantly shaped India's intellectual landscape.

 

Bibek Debroy's Early Life

Debroy was born on January 25 in a Bengali family in West Bengal's Shillong and began his educational journey at Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur, followed by studies at Presidency College, Kolkata, Delhi School of Economics and Trinity College, Cambridge. 

He also works in the education sector including stints at Presidency College, Kolkata (1979-83), Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune (1983-87), and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi (1987-93).

