हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telecom Reforms

Big boost for telecom players! Cabinet approves 4-year moratorium on AGR dues, 100% FDI

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said nine structural reforms for the telecom sector were approved.

Big boost for telecom players! Cabinet approves 4-year moratorium on AGR dues, 100% FDI

New Delhi: In big bang reforms, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a relief package for the telecom sector that includes a four-year moratorium on payment of statutory dues by telecom companies as well as allowing 100 per cent foreign investment through the automatic route.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said nine structural reforms for the telecom sector were approved.

The definition of AGR, which had been a major reason for the stress in the sector, has been rationalised by excluding non-telecom revenue of telecom companies.

AGR refers to revenues that are considered for payment of statutory dues.

The minister said that 100 per cent FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in telecom via the automatic route was approved by the Cabinet.

Among the measures approved were a four-year moratorium on unpaid dues, AGR and spectrum dues, he said. Also Read: Telecom, IT shares lift Sensex, Nifty to all-time highs

These measures are expected to ease the cash flow issues being faced by some players in the industry. Also Read: Hyundai Creta rival MG Astor SUV unveiled: Check price, features and booking details

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Telecom ReformsAshwini VaishnavMinistry of Communications
Next
Story

Cabinet approves 9 structural reforms, 5 process reforms for telecom sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Must Watch

PT7M44S

Bollywood Breaking: Kareena's reaction to Kim Kardashian's dress!