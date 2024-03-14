BIG Relief To Commoners! Rajasthan State Government Reduces 2% VAT

New Delhi: Before the Lok Sabha elections, the Bhajan Lal government in Rajasthan made a major decision by announcing a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel. This move is expected to provide relief to the people of the state when purchasing petrol and diesel.

This decision comes as a significant development ahead of the upcoming elections, aimed at easing the burden on consumers amidst rising fuel prices. With the reduction in VAT, consumers can expect some respite in fuel costs, which have been a concern for many households.

The reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel is anticipated to have a positive impact on the economy, as it will help in curbing inflationary pressures and improving the purchasing power of the people. Additionally, it is likely to stimulate economic activity by lowering transportation costs for businesses and individuals alike.