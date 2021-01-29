Big update for train passengers! Railways to pay for theft at your home, if you are traveling with them

New Delhi: Country's first private train Tejas Express Tejas Express on the Lucknow-New Delhi route is all set to be back on the tracks. Tejas Express will be operated 4 days a week from February 14. Rail passengers can travel on Tejas Express at the fare of Shatabdi Express. The advance booking of the same has started while flexi fare will kick in after 40 percent seats are occupied.

However, the one thing that is most interesting for the Railway passengers is that The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) will pay compensation for theft robbery in a passenger's house during travel. An insurance cover of one lakh will be given for theft in the house of the passenger during the journey period. Furthermore, there will be an insurance of one lakh if there is theft or robbery in the train.

Tejas Express will run on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from February 14.

It may be recalled that IRCTC cancelled the operation of the Tejas Express from November 23, 2020. The IRCTC has decided to end the operations of Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express due to a shortage of passengers.Tejas Express had resumed operations in October after its operation was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

IRCTC had said in a statement that the management has decided to cancel the operations of all Tejas trains due to a shortage of passengers. IRCTC has canceled the Lucknow-New Delhi (82501/82502) Tejas Express from November 23 while the Ahmedabad-Mumbai (82901/82902) Tejas Express from November 24.

The two Tejas trains between Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai were resumed from October 17 because of festivals.

The operation of both trains was canceled on March 19 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. IRCTC had taken several steps to run Tejas Express keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak.

(With Reporter input from SANKALP DUBEY)