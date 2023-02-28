Bill Gates Visits RBI HQ In Mumbai; Meets Governor ShaktiKanta Das For Wide Range Discussions

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Mumbai on Tuesday and held discussions on wide ranging topics with RBI governor. ShaktiKanta Das. The meet was confirmed by RBI official twitter handle, which mentioned that a conversation happened between RBI governor Das and Bill Gates. Gates is on the visit to India to explore business opportunities in health, education and other sectors.

Gates in his latest blog ‘My Message in India: TO fight climate change, improve global health’ said India as a whole gives him hope for the future. India eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services.

“Like every other country on the planet, India has limited resources. But it has shown us how the world can still make progress in spite of that constraint. By collaborating and trying novel approaches, the public, private, and philanthropic sectors can turn limited resources into big pools of funding and knowledge that lead to progress. If we work together, I believe we can fight climate change and improve global health at the same time,” Bill Gates wrote in the blog.

Bill Gates was the co-founder of Microsoft firm which runs the popular computer Operating system (OS) Windows. He has started Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support the programs aiming to getting rid of food hunger, poverty and malnutrition across the world. He is a philanthropist who is spending his time after retirement from the head post of Microsoft organisation to help the world from its problems and make a change.