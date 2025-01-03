New Delhi: In a humorous yet thought-provoking way, Indian billionaire and business magnate Gautam Adani has contributed his voice to the ongoing conversation about work-life balance. By stressing the value of individual satisfaction over social expectations, the chairman of the Adani Group discussed the uniqueness of balance. He said it is up to the individual to determine whether they are content with spending quality time with their family. And if someone was spending eight hours at work, "toh biwi bhaag jaegi," he joked. His remarks coincide with the heated debates triggered by the advocacy for a 70-hour workweek by Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys.

Adani's viewpoint on balancing work and life

Gautam Adani discussed his thoughts on successfully managing one's personal and professional lives in a video shared by news agency IANS on December 26. Speaking candidly the businessman said, "If you enjoy what you do, then you have a work-life balance. Your work-life balance should not be imposed on me, and my work-life balance shouldn't be imposed on you."

Adani emphasized that people should choose what makes them happy, highlighting the significance of personal choice. "You should decide if you are happy with spending, say, four hours with your family. And if someone’s spending eight hours, toh biwi bhaag jaegi (the wife will run away)," he joked.

Adani believes that shared satisfaction is the real meaning of work-life balance. "If it brings you happiness and the other person is also happy, then that’s the true definition of work-life balance," he added.

Adani's comments come amid a debate triggered by Narayana Murthy's advocacy for a 70-hour workweek for the younger generation. Adani's approach promotes personal balance over societal norms, emphasizing the significance of individuality in achieving work-life harmony.