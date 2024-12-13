Breaking: RBI Gets Bomb Threat In Russian Language Via e-Mail; 2nd Time In A Month
The 'threatening' email was sent to the official website of Reserve Bank of India on Thursday afternoon that mentioned blowing up the RBI.
New Delhi: For the second time in a month, the Reserve Bank of India received a bomb threat in Russian language via an email. The 'threatening' email was sent to the official website of Reserve Bank of India on Thursday afternoon that mentioned blowing up the RBI.
This is a developing story, further details are awaited.
