RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

Breaking: RBI Gets Bomb Threat In Russian Language Via e-Mail; 2nd Time In A Month

The 'threatening' email was sent to the official website of Reserve Bank of India on Thursday afternoon that mentioned blowing up the RBI.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Breaking: RBI Gets Bomb Threat In Russian Language Via e-Mail; 2nd Time In A Month

New Delhi: For the second time in a month, the Reserve Bank of India received a bomb threat in Russian language via an email. The 'threatening' email was sent to the official website of Reserve Bank of India on Thursday afternoon that mentioned blowing up the RBI.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.

