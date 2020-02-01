Budget 2020: Congress hopes Nirmala Sitharaman will focus on rural India, give income tax rebates

New Delhi: India will get a new roadmap when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020-21 on Saturday (February 1, 2020) in the Lok Sabha. With the Indian economy facing a tough time recently, Congress hoped that India Budget 2020 have proposals to revive the growth in the country along with providing relief to the salaried class by giving tax cuts and focussing on rural India.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala targeted the Narendra Modi government and Nirmala Sitharaman claiming that India has been facing economic problems after Budget 2019 which according to him led to unemployment, farm distress and a slowdown in investments.

He also targeted the central government for providing corporate tax cuts to big businesses. "Budget2019= Consumption crashed, Unemployment soared, Farm distress surged, Incomes declined, Investments slumped, Public spending fell, GDP nose dived! Yet, Modiji gave Corporate Tax Cuts of ₹1,45,000Cr Let #Budget2020 give tax cuts to Salaried Class & invest in Rural India," tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Another Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated that he expects India budget 2020 will be able to meet the requirement of the common people and help the industrial sector too.

"Budget 2020 is the time for NDA government to provide a healing touch to common people and industries facing hardships since noteban. Hope the budget fulfils expectations of common people and provide relief across sections," Gehlot was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sitharaman's budget will take into account the Economic Survey 2019-20 which was tabled in Parliament on Friday (January 31, 2020). According to the Economic Survey 2019-20, India’s can become a $5 trillion economy only if the country goes ahead with "promoting pro-business policy that unleashes the power of competitive markets to generate wealth, on the one hand, and weaning away from pro-crony policy that may favour specific private interests, especially powerful incumbents, on the other hand".

