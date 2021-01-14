हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IRCTC

Budget 2021: IRCTC may serve ready-to-eat meals to Indian Railway passengers soon

In the upcoming Union Budget 2021-22, the Ministry of Railways may propose some measure that may refurbish IRCTC's revenue manifold. 

Budget 2021: IRCTC may serve ready-to-eat meals to Indian Railway passengers soon
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: In the upcoming Union Budget 2021-22, the Ministry of Railways may propose some measure that may refurbish IRCTC's revenue manifold. The tourism and catering wing of Indian Railways is planning to take a novel step to increase its revenues.

Under the new scheme, it may introduce ready-to-eat meals on the pattern of airline services. IRCTC has joined hands with companies like Haldiram, ITC, MTR, Wagh Bakri, and other big food brands to implement this plan.

Once implemented, the Indian Railway passengers will be able to enjoy ready-to-eat meals of Haldiram, ITC, MTR, Wagh Bakri, and other big food brands. 

The plan is to look at ways to compensate for the losses incurred by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in its catering business because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The government is planning to implement this model in the Railways as it has been successful in the airline industry.

According to sources, the Railway Minister is eager to implement this scheme as soon as possible

After its implementation, the trains with the pantry system will cease the contract and hand over the responsibility to IRCTC to serve ready-to-eat meals to the travellers.

