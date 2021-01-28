हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Union Budget 2021-22

Union Budget 2021: Date, time, and where to watch Live Streaming

Union Budget 2021 will go paperless as the Finance Ministry has decided not to print the budget documents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Touted to be a historic move, it will be for the first time in the history of independent India that the budget 2021 papers will not be printed. 

Union Budget 2021: Date, time, and where to watch Live Streaming

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha on February 1 at 11 AM.

Where to watch Union Budget 2021?

The Budget 2021 will be telecast LIVE on Lok Sabha TV.

Zee Media will also run a live blog on Budget 2021.

The Economic Survey 2020-21 is all set to be tabled in the Parliament on Friday (29 January) ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2021. The survey, also regarded as the official report card of the union government, gives a roadmap for the country's economy and spells the way forward.

The Narendra Modi government has arranged an all-party meeting on Saturday (January 30) to hold discussions ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget in parliament on Monday (February 1). The proposed meeting will start at 11.30 am on a video conference. The centre has invited all the political parties from both the Houses to attend this meeting.

Coronavirus pandemic has altered everything and the budget is no exception. This year Parliament's budget session will be held in two phases, Phase one will start from January 29 to February 15, Phase two will take place from March 8 to April 8.

Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented on January 29: Here's what is expected
  • 1,07,01,193Confirmed
  • 1,53,847Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

