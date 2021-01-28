Union Budget 2021-22: Budget Mobile App with easy access, multiple language option features launched

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1. The newly launched Union Budget Mobile App will ensure hassle-free access to Budget documents to the lawmakers and the general public.

The budget app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

The budget documents will be made available on the mobile app after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finishes presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Parliament on February 1, 2021.

This newly launched Union Budget Mobile App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store on Android devices and from the Apple App Store on iOS devices – iPhone and iPad. One can also download it from the Union Budget Web Portal.

On the occasion, Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman also launched the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience. (4/9) pic.twitter.com/tS4pkSm4HK — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 23, 2021

Here’s how the app will be beneficial to users:

The app will help the users to get complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution.

Users can choose languages on the interface – English and Hindi.

The user-friendly interface will allow the users to download, print, zoom in and out, and search details.

The app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.

All the Budget documents will be accessible for users of the app after the completion of the Budget speech by the Finance Minister on February 1.

For the first time since independence, the Union Budget 2021 is going to be completely paperless. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the budget papers will not be printed.

The decision has been taken as nearly 100 people would be required to stay at the printing press for around a fortnight amid the pandemic fear.

Both the houses of Parliament have given permission for the same to the Central Government.

