Budget 2024: Govt Increases Allocations For All Social Sectors, Including Agriculture And Employment

New Delhi: Addressing the parliament in a reply on the Budget, Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that the allocation of the budget for various social sector schemes has increased compared to last year's budget and also grown compared to 2013-14.

"The expenditure of the government has grown exponentially to Rs 48.21 lakh crore; it is projected to grow by 7.3 per cent over 2023-24 and 8.5 per cent over pre-actuals of 2023-24," said the FM on Tuesday.

The FM stated that the agriculture and allied sector allocation was Rs 30,000 crore in 2013-14, whereas now it is Rs 1.52 lakh crore. It is Rs 8,000 crore more than last year.

In the education, employment, and skilling sector, earlier in 2013-14, Rs 85,000 crore was allocated; now it is Rs 1.48 lakh crore, which is 23 percent more allocation than last year, Rs 28,000 crore more than last year.

For women and girls, the budget allocation has increased from Rs 96,000 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 3.27 lakh crore. FM added that this year, the ministry has allocated Rs 96,000 crore more as compared to last year.

In rural development, including infrastructure, the budget allocation has surged from Rs 87,000 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 2.66 lakh crore this year. From last year, it is an 11.7 percent increase in allocation.

The urban development allocation was only Rs 12,000 crore in 2013-14, whereas it has now crossed over Rs 1 lakh crore; it is Rs 7,000 crore more than last year.

The FM also added that social inclusivity and geographical inclusivity are two main focuses of the budget. She shared that the expenditure has grown exponentially; it is now Rs 48.23 lakh crore.

Highlighting the expenditure on the health sector, the FM added that the expenditure has increased from Rs 72,000 crore to Rs 1.46 lakh crore.

"So nowhere has the budget given a lesser allocation than the previous year," said Sitharaman.

The FM also added that out of the Rs 48.21 lakh crore budget this year, the government has allocated Rs 11.11 lakh crore for capital expenditure.

